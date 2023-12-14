Should you wager on Scott Perunovich to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Perunovich has picked up one assist on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

