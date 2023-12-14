The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Tucker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Tucker has no points on the power play.

Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

