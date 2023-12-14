Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Winnebago County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Scales Mound High School at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 14

6:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: South Beloit, IL

South Beloit, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lena-Winslow High School at Winnebago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Winnebago, IL

Winnebago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Auburn High School at Harlem High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14

7:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: Machesney Park, IL

Machesney Park, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Christian Life High School