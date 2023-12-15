Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bond County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Bond County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Bond County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staunton High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Greenville, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
