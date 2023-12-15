Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Boone County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
