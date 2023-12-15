Friday's contest between the Bradley Braves (6-3) and the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) at Carver Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bradley squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, Cleveland State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-8.9)

Bradley (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Bradley has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Cleveland State is 6-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Braves are 7-2-0 and the Vikings are 4-6-0.

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.7 points per game (236th in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Bradley loses the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. it records 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 264th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8 per outing.

Bradley knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 34.5% from deep (139th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30%.

The Braves average 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (234th in college basketball), and allow 90.1 points per 100 possessions (203rd in college basketball).

Bradley and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Braves commit 11.9 per game (189th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (207th in college basketball play).

