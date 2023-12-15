The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) travel to face the Bradley Braves (6-3) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

This season, the Braves have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Vikings' opponents have hit.

In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Braves are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings rank 193rd.

The Braves score only 3.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Vikings allow (69.3).

Bradley is 5-2 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley posted 78.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 66.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 56.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 66.3.

In terms of three-point shooting, Bradley fared better at home last year, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule