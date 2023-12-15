Friday's game that pits the UIC Flames (5-3) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-16) at Credit Union 1 Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-61 in favor of UIC, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Cougars are coming off of a 111-67 loss to Georgia Southern in their most recent game on Monday.

Chicago State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 86, Chicago State 61

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Chicago State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Chicago State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (five).

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.3 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Tae'lor Willard: 10.3 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

10.3 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Taylor Norris: 6.0 PTS, 37.4 FG%

6.0 PTS, 37.4 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -520 scoring differential (being outscored by 32.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.8 points per game (316th in college basketball) while allowing 88.3 per outing (359th in college basketball).

At home the Cougars are scoring 68.0 points per game, 17.2 more than they are averaging away (50.8).

At home, Chicago State gives up 89.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 91.8.

The Cougars have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 60.7 points per contest, 4.9 more than their season average of 55.8.

