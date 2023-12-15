Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cook County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Austin Polytechnic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orr High School at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - Red Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lawndale College Prep High School at Michele Clark High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg Christian School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waltonville High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Woodlawn, IL
- Conference: Midland Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Trinity High School at Providence St. Mel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lycee Francais de Chicago at Wolcott College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leo High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukegan High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso East High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Darien, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles West High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Catholic Academy at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Niles, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
