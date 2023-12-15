Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cook County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Austin Polytechnic High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15

4:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Little Village High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15

4:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Orr High School at Westinghouse College Prep

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - Red Northwest

Chicago Public - Red Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lawndale College Prep High School at Michele Clark High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg Christian School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltonville High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Woodlawn, IL

Woodlawn, IL Conference: Midland Trail

Midland Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Trinity High School at Providence St. Mel High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy at CICS - Ralph Ellison

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public

Chicago Public How to Stream: Watch Here

Lycee Francais de Chicago at Wolcott College Preparatory High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine South High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Leo High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukegan High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso East High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles West High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 15

7:25 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons Township High School at York High School