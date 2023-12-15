If you reside in DuPage County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Naperville North High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg Christian School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso East High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Catholic High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Metea Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Park High School at Glenbard North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 15

7:25 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Islamic Foundation School at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montini Catholic High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons Township High School at York High School