Friday's game that pits the Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) at Lantz Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Milwaukee. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

Last time out, the Eastern Illinois Panthers lost 81-67 to Wright State on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 68, Eastern Illinois 66

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Eastern Illinois Panthers defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 67-55 win on December 7. It was their best victory of the season.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Eastern Illinois has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 301) on December 7

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 308) on November 12

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 320) on December 5

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Miah Monahan: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Lalani Ellis: 9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Eastern Illinois Panthers average 64 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per contest (293rd in college basketball). They have a -70 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by seven points per game.

