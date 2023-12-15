The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) will face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Miah Monahan: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lalani Ellis: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney-James Desroches: 3.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

