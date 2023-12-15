How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Milwaukee Panthers' 66.5 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.0 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.
- Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Eastern Illinois Panthers put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Milwaukee Panthers give up (64.3).
- When Eastern Illinois puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 3-3.
- Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Eastern Illinois Panthers are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).
- The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Miah Monahan: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
- Lalani Ellis: 9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG%
- Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 79-67
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 67-55
|Lantz Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 81-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/15/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.