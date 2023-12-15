The Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Milwaukee Panthers' 66.5 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.0 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.

Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Milwaukee Panthers give up (64.3).

When Eastern Illinois puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 3-3.

Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).

The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Miah Monahan: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Lalani Ellis: 9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Schedule