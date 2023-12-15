The Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

  • The Milwaukee Panthers' 66.5 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.0 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.
  • Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Eastern Illinois Panthers put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Milwaukee Panthers give up (64.3).
  • When Eastern Illinois puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 3-3.
  • Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
  • The Eastern Illinois Panthers are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).
  • The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Miah Monahan: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
  • Lalani Ellis: 9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG%
  • Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Bradley W 79-67 Renaissance Coliseum
12/7/2023 North Dakota W 67-55 Lantz Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wright State L 81-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/15/2023 Milwaukee - Lantz Arena
12/18/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

