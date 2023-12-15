Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Fayette County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Central High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
