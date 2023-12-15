Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Anna-Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Anna, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zeigler-Royalton High School at Johnston City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Johnston City, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
