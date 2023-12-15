Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jersey County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Jersey County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Jersey County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mascoutah High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
