High school basketball action in Jersey County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jersey County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mascoutah High School at Jersey Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Jerseyville, IL
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.