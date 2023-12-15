If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plainfield East High School at West Aurora High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooseheart High School at Parkview Christian

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Metea Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marengo High School at St. Edward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Islamic Foundation School at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Dundee-Crown High School