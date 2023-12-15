Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kankakee County, Illinois, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Streator Township High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Manteno, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grant Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Grant Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kankakee Trinity Academy at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
