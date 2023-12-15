Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wauconda High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukegan High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Lake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:01 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Community High School at Casey-Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Casey, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
