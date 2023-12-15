If you reside in LaSalle County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seneca High School at Midland High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Varna, IL

Varna, IL Conference: Tri-County

Tri-County How to Stream: Watch Here

Streator Township High School at Manteno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Manteno, IL

Manteno, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke-Benson High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Township High School at Ottawa Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Serena High School at Leland High School