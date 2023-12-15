Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Macoupin County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Mac High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Piasa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carlinville High School at Gillespie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gillespie, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bunker Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bunker Hill, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Greenville, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
