If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Macoupin County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Mac High School at Southwestern High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Piasa, IL

Piasa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carlinville High School at Gillespie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Gillespie, IL

Gillespie, IL Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bunker Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bunker Hill, IL

Bunker Hill, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Staunton High School at Greenville High School