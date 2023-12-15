Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Massac County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Massac County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Massac County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisburg High School at Massac County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Metropolis, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.