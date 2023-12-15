Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in McLean County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olympia High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 15

5:25 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley High School at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mackinaw, IL

Mackinaw, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lexington, IL

Lexington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Urbana High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Normal at St. Joseph-Ogden High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: St. Joseph, IL

St. Joseph, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Teresa Catholic High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomington High School at Normal Community High School