Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in McLean County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mackinaw, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lexington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urbana High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School - Normal at St. Joseph-Ogden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
