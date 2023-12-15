Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibault Catholic High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Breese, IL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valmeyer High School at Steeleville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: 0, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Civic Memorial High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
