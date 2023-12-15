Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Litchfield High School at Pana High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Franklin, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
