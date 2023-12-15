Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Havana High School at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Heights High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria High School at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Limestone Community High School at Morton High School - Morton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Morton, IL
- Conference: Mid-Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewistown High School at Illini Bluffs High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Glasford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.