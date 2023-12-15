If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Havana High School at Elmwood Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elmwood, IL

Elmwood, IL Conference: Prairieland

Prairieland How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Heights High School at RW Cougars Co-op

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Oneida, IL

Oneida, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria High School at Richwoods High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Limestone Community High School at Morton High School - Morton

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Morton, IL

Morton, IL Conference: Mid-Illini

Mid-Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Danville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Danville, IL

Danville, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewistown High School at Illini Bluffs High School