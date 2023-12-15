Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Perry County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Perry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinckneyville High School at DuQuoin High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
