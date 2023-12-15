Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Pike County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Pike County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School - West Hancock at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Barry, IL
- Conference: West Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
