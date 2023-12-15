Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Rock Island County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mercer County High School at Rockridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Taylor Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneseo High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moline High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Alleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy Senior High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: East Moline, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
