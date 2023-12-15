Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 15
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Marissa High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Marissa, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Athens High School at Dupo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dupo, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mascoutah High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Father McGivney Catholic School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Vernon High School at Cahokia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cahokia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Freeburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Freeburg, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
