Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Sangamon County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lutheran High School - Springfield at PORTA High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Petersburg, IL

Petersburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Midwest Central High School at Riverton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Riverton, IL

Riverton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Rantoul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rantoul, IL

Rantoul, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee High School at Edinburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Edinburg, IL

Edinburg, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Williamsville High School