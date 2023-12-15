Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mackinaw, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delavan High School at Hartsburg-Emden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hartsburg, IL
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Limestone Community High School at Morton High School - Morton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Morton, IL
- Conference: Mid-Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
