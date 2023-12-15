Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olympia High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 15

5:25 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley High School at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mackinaw, IL

Mackinaw, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Delavan High School at Hartsburg-Emden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Hartsburg, IL

Hartsburg, IL Conference: Tomahawk

Tomahawk How to Stream: Watch Here

Limestone Community High School at Morton High School - Morton