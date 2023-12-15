How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - December 15
The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will try to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 27th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
- The Huskies average 87.4 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- When UConn totals more than 65.3 points, it is 9-0.
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- Gonzaga is 8-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 64th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 84.9 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies give up.
- Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
- At home, UConn averaged one more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (32.9%).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).
- The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (78.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Gonzaga drained more trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (40%) than at home (37.1%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|-
|XL Center
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|W 111-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Washington
|L 78-73
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 78-40
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|UConn
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
