The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will try to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 27th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
  • The Huskies average 87.4 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When UConn totals more than 65.3 points, it is 9-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • Gonzaga is 8-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 64th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 84.9 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies give up.
  • Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
  • At home, UConn averaged one more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).
  • The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (78.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Gonzaga drained more trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (40%) than at home (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina W 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 Gonzaga - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB W 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington L 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 78-40 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 UConn - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 San Diego State - McCarthey Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.