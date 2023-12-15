The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will try to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UConn has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 27th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.

The Huskies average 87.4 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When UConn totals more than 65.3 points, it is 9-0.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Gonzaga is 8-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 64th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 84.9 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies give up.

Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.

At home, UConn averaged one more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).

The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (78.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Gonzaga drained more trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (40%) than at home (37.1%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 North Carolina W 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 Gonzaga - Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule