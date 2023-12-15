UIC vs. Chicago State December 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) will face the UIC Flames (5-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
UIC vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
UIC Players to Watch
- Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
