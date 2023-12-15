How to Watch the UIC vs. Chicago State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-16) will visit the UIC Flames (5-3) after dropping 10 consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score 15.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Flames allow (71).
- When it scores more than 71 points, Chicago State is 0-2.
- UIC is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 55.8 points.
- The Flames score 77.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 88.3 the Cougars give up.
- Chicago State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Flames are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Cougars allow to opponents (48%).
- The Cougars shoot 34.3% from the field, 9.1% lower than the Flames concede.
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12 PTS, 2 STL, 52.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Jaida McCloud: 10.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Danyel Middleton: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
UIC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 79-75
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 95-89
|Baxter Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 64-56
|Kress Events Center
|12/15/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/20/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Massimino Court
