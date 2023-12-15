The Chicago State Cougars (0-16) will visit the UIC Flames (5-3) after dropping 10 consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 15.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Flames allow (71).

When it scores more than 71 points, Chicago State is 0-2.

UIC is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 55.8 points.

The Flames score 77.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 88.3 the Cougars give up.

Chicago State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.

The Flames are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Cougars allow to opponents (48%).

The Cougars shoot 34.3% from the field, 9.1% lower than the Flames concede.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12 PTS, 2 STL, 52.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

12 PTS, 2 STL, 52.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Jaida McCloud: 10.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Danyel Middleton: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

13 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16) Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

