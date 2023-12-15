Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Will County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainfield East High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield Central High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Central High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield South High School at Oswego East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Catholic High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peotone High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Catholic Academy at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Niles, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.