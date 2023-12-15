Woodford County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at El Paso-Gridley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: El Paso, IL

El Paso, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke-Benson High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fieldcrest High School at Eureka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Eureka, IL

Eureka, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Putnam County High School