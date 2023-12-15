Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Woodford County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: El Paso, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke-Benson High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fieldcrest High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Putnam County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Granville, IL
- Conference: Tri-County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
