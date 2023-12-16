The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at second.
  • The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).
  • Arizona has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers rank 97th.
  • The Boilermakers score an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • When Purdue gives up fewer than 94 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
  • The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
  • At home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Purdue averaged nine more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (67.3).
  • At home, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 64.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Purdue sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.1%) as well.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena

