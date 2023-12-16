How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at second.
- The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).
- Arizona has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
- Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers rank 97th.
- The Boilermakers score an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.
- When Purdue gives up fewer than 94 points, it is 9-1.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
- The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
- At home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Purdue averaged nine more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (67.3).
- At home, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 64.3.
- Beyond the arc, Purdue sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.1%) as well.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
