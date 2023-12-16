The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at second.

The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).

Arizona has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers rank 97th.

The Boilermakers score an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.

When Purdue gives up fewer than 94 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).

At home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Purdue averaged nine more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (67.3).

At home, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 64.3.

Beyond the arc, Purdue sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.1%) as well.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

Purdue Upcoming Schedule