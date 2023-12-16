Blues vs. Stars Injury Report Today - December 16
Heading into a Saturday, December 16 game against the Dallas Stars (16-8-3) at Enterprise Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blues vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- With 83 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis' total of 95 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- Their -12 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (93 total, 3.4 per game).
- They have the league's ninth-best goal differential at +10.
Blues vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Blues (+115)
|6.5
