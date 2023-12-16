Robert Thomas and Jason Robertson are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars play at Enterprise Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Thomas' 12 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for St. Louis add up to 30 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jordan Kyrou's five goals and 13 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 27 points in 28 games (nine goals and 18 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Joe Pavelski has racked up 27 points (one per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

