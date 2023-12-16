Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with seven games involving teams from the MWC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, keep scrolling.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Barstool

