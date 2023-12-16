What are Bradley's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Bradley ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-2 NR NR 30

Bradley's best wins

When Bradley beat the Utah State Aggies, the No. 7 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-66 in overtime on November 11, it was its best victory of the season. With 21 points, Connor Hickman was the leading scorer against Utah State. Second on the team was Darius Hannah, with 14 points.

Next best wins

86-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 95/RPI) on November 14

79-70 at home over Vermont (No. 104/RPI) on November 25

80-77 over Tulane (No. 162/RPI) on November 20

63-59 over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on November 22

73-71 on the road over UAB (No. 237/RPI) on November 6

Bradley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Based on the RPI, Bradley has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Bradley has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Bradley has been handed the 79th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Braves' upcoming schedule, they have four games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Bradley has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bradley's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Bradley Braves

Duquesne Dukes vs. Bradley Braves Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: The LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio

The LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio Favorite: Duquesne Dukes -4.5

Duquesne Dukes -4.5 Total: 143.5 points

