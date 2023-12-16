Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Heat on December 16, 2023
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Vucevic are among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls play at Kaseya Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Bulls Injury Report
|Heat vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Heat vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Bulls Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- The 16.7 points Vucevic scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 11.5).
- Vucevic's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- Vucevic has made one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Get Vucevic gear at Fanatics!
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +126)
|5.5 (Over: -141)
- DeMar DeRozan has scored 22.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
|3.5 (Over: -169)
- Saturday's points prop for Coby White is 21.5. That's 4.4 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
- White has collected 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
- He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|6.5 (Over: +106)
- The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Butler on Saturday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (21.5).
- He has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (5.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.