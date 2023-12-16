Jimmy Butler and Nikola Vucevic are among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls play at Kaseya Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 16.7 points Vucevic scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 11.5).

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Vucevic has made one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: -141)

DeMar DeRozan has scored 22.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -169)

Saturday's points prop for Coby White is 21.5. That's 4.4 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

White has collected 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Butler on Saturday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (21.5).

He has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (5.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

