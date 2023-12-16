Can we expect Chicago State to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Chicago State ranks

Record DI Independent Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 352

Chicago State's best wins

On December 13 versus the Northwestern Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in the RPI, Chicago State claimed its signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory on the road. Wesley Cardet Jr. recorded a team-high 30 points with four rebounds and four assists in the game versus Northwestern.

Next best wins

77-54 at home over Stetson (No. 187/RPI) on December 3

78-68 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 214/RPI) on December 18

84-83 over Morgan State (No. 288/RPI) on November 22

78-67 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 314/RPI) on November 12

63-62 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 319/RPI) on December 16

Chicago State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-6

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Chicago State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

According to the RPI, Chicago State has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories, but also tied for the second-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Chicago State has been handed the 318th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Cougars' 16 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Chicago St has 16 games left this year, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Chicago State's next game

Matchup: Chicago State Cougars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Chicago State Cougars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

