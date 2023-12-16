The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will be trying to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

This season, Chicago State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Beacons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 236th.

The Cougars' 65.8 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Beacons give up to opponents.

Chicago State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State averages 65.3 points per game at home, and 60.4 away.

The Cougars allow 71.7 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.

At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (5.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.5%) than on the road (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule