The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will be trying to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • This season, Chicago State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Beacons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 236th.
  • The Cougars' 65.8 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Beacons give up to opponents.
  • Chicago State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • Chicago State averages 65.3 points per game at home, and 60.4 away.
  • The Cougars allow 71.7 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.
  • At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (5.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.5%) than on the road (31.7%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Stetson W 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas L 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Northwestern W 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/18/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Jones Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Jones Convocation Center

