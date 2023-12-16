How to Watch Chicago State vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will be trying to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- This season, Chicago State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Beacons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 236th.
- The Cougars' 65.8 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Beacons give up to opponents.
- Chicago State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State averages 65.3 points per game at home, and 60.4 away.
- The Cougars allow 71.7 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.
- At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (5.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.5%) than on the road (31.7%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
