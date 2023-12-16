The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FOX

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Creighton is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Bluejays' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Crimson Tide's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Creighton is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).

The Bluejays have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000.

With odds of +2000, Creighton has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

