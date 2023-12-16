DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates will match up versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 14, DeRozan posted 23 points and four assists in a 124-116 win versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.3 24.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.5 PRA -- 31.2 34.7 PR -- 25.9 28.2



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 17.8% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

The Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.8 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.7 assists per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 41 23 5 4 1 0 0 11/20/2023 34 15 4 5 2 1 0 11/18/2023 40 23 4 4 2 0 1

