Saturday's game that pits the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul should cover the spread, which is listed at 10.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 141.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -10.5

Northwestern -10.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -650, DePaul +450

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: DePaul (+10.5)



DePaul (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 2-6-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in five games, while Blue Demons games have gone over four times. The teams average 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 71.0 points per game, 268th in college basketball, while conceding 78.6 per outing, 326th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

DePaul is 347th in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 fewer than the 36.0 its opponents average.

DePaul makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.0%.

DePaul has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.0 per game (321st in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.