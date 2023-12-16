Saturday's contest that pits the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

The game has no line set.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-5.6)

Northwestern (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

DePaul has compiled a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Northwestern is 4-5-0. The Blue Demons are 4-4-0 and the Wildcats are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 7.6 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (266th in college basketball) and give up 78.6 per outing (326th in college basketball).

DePaul pulls down 31.2 rebounds per game (346th in college basketball) while conceding 36.0 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

DePaul connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons' 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 269th in college basketball, and the 100.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 341st in college basketball.

DePaul has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (319th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

