Saturday's contest features the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) squaring off at Wintrust Arena (on December 16) at 5:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 win for Northwestern, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-5.6)

Northwestern (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

DePaul has gone 2-6-0 against the spread, while Northwestern's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 7.6 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (266th in college basketball) and give up 78.6 per outing (327th in college basketball).

The 31.2 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 347th in the nation, and are 4.8 fewer than the 36.0 its opponents record per contest.

DePaul hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 36.0% from deep.

The Blue Demons average 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (270th in college basketball), and allow 100.2 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball play), 2.8 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (260th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.